× Friends remember elderly woman killed in weekend hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- There is new information about the man who police say ran over a 90-year-old woman Saturday night and then fled the scene. The accident happened near 24th Street and Illinois Street.

That woman later died, and now authorities say their search for that hit-and-run driver ended Sunday morning, when 47-year-old Maurice Webster turned himself into police.

The woman who died was identified as Marion Jones, who was well-liked by all her neighbors and friends. They say the spry 90-year-old didn’t like to sit still and was often seen walking around the neighborhood and chatting with old friends.

“I was hoping it wasn’t her, because my friend had her name wrong, but come to find out it was,” said Tanya Bailey, a friend of Jones’ who lived at the same apartment complex.

“She’s a real nice person, and she minds her own business,” said Barbara Blackwell, another person who lived near Jones and knew her for years.

Friends recalled Jones’s love of scratch-off lottery tickets and sauerkraut, which they said she cooked and ate almost every day. They describe Jones as very active and a good friend.

Several months ago, neighbors say a man who lives in the complex where Jones did was also killed in a hit-and-run crash. They say all of this is making them be extra cautious when crossing the street.