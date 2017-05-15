‘Hired or Fired Week’ on FOX59 Morning News: Did the team make the cut?

It’s “Hired or Fired Week” on FOX59 Morning News, which means members of the morning show team will step out of their comfort zones to try their hand at a variety of different vocations.

First up this week is Britt Baker, who worked as a mascot for the Indy Fuel.

Britt learned the tricks of the trade from Nitro, the Fuel’s mascot. She donned an inflatable mascot suit to hilarious effect. Was she good enough to make the cut? Watch the video below to find out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday: Angela Ganote as a photographer

Wednesday: Ray Cortopass as a gondolier

Thursday: Lindy Thackston as an IMS Museum guide

Friday: Jim O'Brien as a tattoo artist