IMPD Chief pulls driver from overturned car on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department led by example Monday night.

The department said Chief Bryan Roach jumped into action and pulled a driver from a car that flipped on I-70.

The details of the crash and the condition of the driver have not been released at this time.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement praising Roach for his bravery:

“Each day the IMPD Police Chief works to keep the over 900,000 residents of Indianapolis safe. This evening, Chief Roach demonstrated incredible bravery for the safety of one. I am extremely proud of Chief Roach’s courage when confronted with this harrowing situation and am reminded once again that Indianapolis is lucky to have Chief Roach, and so many officers like him, who are always willing to get out of the car for the safety of our community.”

Roach was named chief of police in January after Chief Troy Riggs stepped down.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.