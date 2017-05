INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach will join local law enforcement officials to re-launch the first component of the Indianapolis Violence Reduction Partnership (IVRP).

The Executive Law Enforcement group of the IVRP will meet regularly to review and provide feedback to investigators working on strategies to address and reduce violent crime.

Hogsett and Roach will share details of the program around 2:30 p.m. We will live stream it here.