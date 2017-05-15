× IPS to hold final meetings on recommended high school closures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This week is your last chance to weigh in on the recommended IPS high school closures.

Officials from Indianapolis Public Schools will host their fourth public meeting on Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Hawthorne Community Center. The fifth and final meeting is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Garfield Park Burello Family Center.

A taskforce, that was put together to look into the issue, released a report in April recommending IPS close three high schools and operate only four of the schools starting in the 2018-19 school year.

The report showed the district’s seven high schools are collectively less than half full and said closing three buildings would save the district about $4 million dollars a year. Officials say they would reinvest those savings into teachers and academic programs for students.

Officials say no decision has been made and they’re talking all feedback into consideration. The closures won’t be named until June 29th and the board wouldn’t hold a final vote until their September 28th meeting.

The week’s meetings are open to the public but school officials strongly recommend registering online first since seating is limited. To register, click here.

Public meeting locations/times:

Monday, May 15

6 p.m.

Hawthorne Community Center

2440 West Ohio St.

Indianapolis

Thursday, May 18

6 p.m.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center

2345 Pagoda Dr.

Indianapolis