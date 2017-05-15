× Popular Indy 500 shuttle service scaled back for 101st running

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A popular shuttle service used by Indy 500 attendees is being scaled back for the 101st running.

Star of America Shuttle Service says it will only have one departure location at the Indianapolis International Airport on race day. Unlike previous years, there will be no departures from downtown locations.

The shuttle will depart from the Ground Transportation Center at the airport and run continuously from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on race day, May 28.

Round trip shuttle tickets cost $35 per person. Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance at www.indysportsparking.com.

Some local hotels run shuttle service to the airport pick-up location. Attendees should check with their hotel to confirm if they offer that service or not.