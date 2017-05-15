× ‘Rick James Robbers’ sentenced for string of robberies in 2015

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Three men convicted in a string of robberies in 2015 learned their sentences Monday.

Duprece Jett, Damion McKissick and Earl Lee Walker were labeled “The Rick James Robbers” due to their disguises that mirrored the 1980’s star.

They hit an Advanced America Check Cashing Service on the northwest side of Indianapolis. They also were involved in robberies of two Indiana Members Credit Union locations in Indianapolis and Avon.

In December of 2015, they were apprehended following a robbery attempt at an IMCU in Carmel that led to a dangerous high-speed chase.

All three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted bank robbery in U.S. District Court.

Walker was sentenced to six years in prison. He will also pay $4,167.23 in restitution. Following his release, he will be supervised for three years.

Jett will serve a total of 24.4 years, pay restitution and have a three-year supervised release.

McKissick will serve 24.4 years in prison and pay $137,427.03 in restitution. He will also have three years of supervised release.

“The reign of terror for these three men is over,” said U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler after the men were convicted. “Those who put our citizens in harm’s way and disrupt commerce in Central Indiana will be held accountable.”