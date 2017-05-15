× SCHEDULE | Rookie orientation and practice for the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers will hit the track Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for rookie orientation and practice.

The public gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. for Monday’s track activity. Rookie orientation runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Verizon IndyCar Series practice follows at 2 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.

General admission is $15. Kids 15 and under get free admission.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: IMS Ticket Office, Credential Office Open, Administration Building Open

IMS Ticket Office, Credential Office Open, Administration Building Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.: International Collegiate evGrandPrix Series, IMS Infield

International Collegiate evGrandPrix Series, IMS Infield 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

Public Gates Open Noon-2 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program

Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program 2-6 p.m.: Verizon IndyCar Series Practice

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Gate 1-Walk, Gate 10-Public Drive, Gate 10A-Walk, Gate 12-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 1B-Credential Drive, Gate 2-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 4-Credential Drive/Walk, Gate 6-Walk, Gate 7 South-Walk, Gate 7 Vehicle-Drive, Gate 9A-Credential Drive

PARKING LOTS OPEN (9 a.m.): North 40-Limited Free Public Parking, Turn 3-Limited Free Infield Public Parking, Lot 3P-Free Outside Public Parking

MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $10 Adults, $5 Youth (ages 6-15), Free (5 and under)

For more information and to get tickets for this year’s Indianapolis 500, visit the IMS website.