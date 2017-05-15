This year's summer makeup is easy and breezy with all in one makeup collections! Merle Norman's Lori Boykin stopped by with tips and trends.
Summer makeup
-
Midwest Fashion Week: skin tone & makeup
-
Beauty experts warn of dangers associated with charcoal mask trend
-
Harrison College celebrates Mother’s Day with free spa services
-
Slay the prom for less than $200 and enter to win an entire prom package
-
Colts’ salary cap remains imbalanced toward offense
-
-
Summer camps
-
Fun in the sun toys
-
Utah school installs showers, laundry facilities for homeless students
-
Food for Thought: Summer food safety
-
Mayor wants to find and fill 2,000 summer jobs for Indianapolis youth
-
-
Summer internships and jobs being offered up by DPW
-
Pentatonix to perform at Indianapolis’ White River State Park this summer
-
Indiana Pacers’ summer reading tour to start in June