Trump, Pence to attend National Peace Officers' Memorial Service

WASHINGTON D.C. – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance Monday as the nation pauses to remember officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The 11 a.m. National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service is part of National Police Week in Washington, D.C. Nearly 400 fallen officers were recognized during a candlelight vigil Saturday night, including Monroe County Sgt. Bill Brand and Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz.

Brand died after a convicted killer shot and killed him while he was on his way home from working at the jail in 2005. Koontz was fatally shot in March 2016 while serving a warrant.

An estimated 30,000 people attended the candlelight vigil; 143 of the names read during the roll call were officers who died in the past year.

Monday’s National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service will be held on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. It’s expected to last approximately two hours and will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony.