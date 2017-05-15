Summer-like, warmest of 2017 arrives this week; Rain chances remain low

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

80-DEGREE WARMTH

What a weekend! I hope you enjoyed it and the terrific weather has spilled into the start of the work week. Just one week ago area temperatures reached freeze levels but what a change! Monday marked the 7th 80-degree day of 2017. We average 100 80-degree days (or higher) each year. The average date of the first 80° is April 21st.

A string of warm days will continue peaking with a high of 87-degrees Wednesday. Temperatures at this time of the year normally reach the lower 70's.

CHECKING IN ON MAY 2017

Our COOL May has turned warmer. At the half way point of the month, MAY 2017's average temperature is running -3° below normal. This is only the 3rd month since last May (past 13 months) that the average temperature has been cooler than normal.

Despite the recent warmth and the forecast warmth still to come it looks to trend much cooler again starting next week. The latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook centered on the week of May 23rd to May 29th, show a high probability of below normal temperatures returning.

NO RAIN FOR NOW

We are in the middle of a 6 day dry spell. We are to remain dry through Wednesday night. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms will rise by Thursday. At this distance rain coverage looks highest on Friday and again Sunday afternoon and evening. We will monitor.