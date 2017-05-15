× Warmest of 2017 on the way…rain returns late-week!

Good Morning! The weekend warmth is carrying over to the workweek, as sunshine is in play again and the dry stretch rolls on! Expect a great start out-the-door, while temperatures will be ranging between 58-62°. Lots of bright sky should drive our temperatures way up this afternoon and could mark the warmest of the year, so far…forecast high: 84°!

Warmth will build over the next few days before rain begins to gather for Thursday and Friday. For now, it doesn’t appear to be too severe but will watch considering it is still several days out. In the meantime, enjoy the summer feel!