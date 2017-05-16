× 6-year-old boy located ‘safe and sound’ after going missing on north side

Update: The missing 6-year-old boy was found “safe and sound” Tuesday night.

Original story below:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 6-year-old.

Fire officials say they’re working with police to locate the boy.

The boy was reportedly last seen on a Ninja Turtle scooter at 5 p.m. near 8184 Century Circle W Drive. That’s on the north side.

IFD says the 4 foot 5 inch tall boy was wearing a sleeveless Superman shirt.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.