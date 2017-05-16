Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old boy last seen on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 6-year-old.
Fire officials say they’re working with police to locate the boy, whose name is Jacorey.
The boy was reportedly last seen on a Ninja Turtle “scooter-bike” at 5 p.m. near 8184 Century Circle W Drive. That’s on the north side.
IFD says the 4 foot 5 inch tall boy was wearing a sleeveless Superman shirt.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.
39.904174 -86.190897