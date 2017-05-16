Campus Parkway at I-69 shifts to double-crossover diamond traffic pattern May 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Big traffic changes will happen Tuesday night to a busy interchange in Fishers.

Construction crews plan to shift the Campus Parkway interchange at I-69 Exit 210 into a double-crossover diamond traffic pattern starting at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. The only closures that will take place during the construction of the new interchange is from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17. During that time period, access to and from all interchange ramps will remain open to right turns only.

The double-crossover diamond design is intended to improve traffic flow. Similar interchanges have recently been constructed at I-69 and SR 1 (Dupont Road) in Allen County and at I-65 and Worthsville Road in Johnson County.

The construction project is expected to be finished by the end of this summer. All traffic motions at the Campus Parkway / Southeastern Parkway (Exit 210) interchange will remain open throughout construction.

INDOT warns drivers that the interchange may be congested during construction, especially during peak traffic periods and events at Klipsch Music Center.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate highway routes, such as State Road 38, State Road 37, State Road 13 and seek the best local route for their destination.