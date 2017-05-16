× Early season heat to peak Wednesday; Slim rain chances to return

3 STRAIGHT 80-DEGREE DAYS

The warmest and longest warm spell since October. Tuesday reached our forecast high of 84-degrees (warmest of 2017) and Wednesday will be even warmer! This is mid/late June-level warmth and what a change. May 2017 has been cool leading up to this warm spell and still ranks among the coolest 22% on record.

A warmer night is coming. The low levels of moist air are about to take a turn. We will add more humidity the next two days and that means nighttime temperatures will be warmer. Temperatures will lower to the lower 60s by sunrise.

It will be warmest Wednesday with a temperature running 12 to 16-degrees above normal. The forecast high of 86-degrees is well shy of the record of 90-degrees set in 1962.

DRY TIME STILL COMING

An improving forecast for the end of the work week for outdoor activities. We reached 5 straight days of rain-free weather and Wednesday will be the 6th. The rain threat will rise for Thursday. Rain chances are small for Thursday, Fri day and Saturday (honestly, an improving outlook).

The real rain threat is for Sunday. Coverage will increase to nearly 70% of the area by early afternoon. We will monitor trends for pole day!