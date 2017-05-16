IMS parking spots nearly sold out ahead of 101st running of the Indy 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- We are just days away from the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. As we get closer race fans need to prepare for large crowds, traffic and parking.

“Leave early and as you come into the town of Speedway and around IMS there is ample parking. You just have to look,” said Town of Speedway Police Lt. Trent Theobald.

For those that have not planned ahead, parking at the track is nearly sold out. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has an online map that outlines their parking options.

According to that map, the only lot left with parking spots is Lot 1B. That lot is located near 16th and Main Street. There are also third party parking is available near IMS. Those spots are sold at prices ranging from $40- $150. Those spots are located in various lots near the track and also in Speedway neighborhoods.

“A lot of people in and around Speedway allow you to park in their yard, just make sure that they are out there taking your money,” said Lt. Theobald.

Even with several signs around the Speedway, dozens of drivers still end up parking in restricted areas and are hit with a ticket.

“There is no parking on Main Street on race day. We have always kept this road free and clear of cars, just like we do with road closures on 16th and Georgetown road,” said Lt. Theobald.