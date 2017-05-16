× Indiana delegation responds to report President Trump shared classified information with Russia

WASHINGTON — Congress continued to react Tuesday to the initial report from The Washington Post that President Trump shared classified information with Russian officials during a visit at the White House.

FOX 59 asked Indiana’s delegation representing Central Indiana for reaction. Below are their full statement responses.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.)

“As a former Marine Corps intelligence officer, I take reports regarding the divulgence of classified information very seriously. I think it’s essential that the bi-partisan investigations in the Intelligence Committees move forward and the administration cooperates fully.”

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.)

“This White House needs to get its act together. This information should never have been shared with the Russians or anyone else without the okay of whoever shared it with us. Lives are on the line in the fight against ISIS and other extremist adversaries. This isn’t a game.”

Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.)

“I am deeply disturbed by reports that President Trump shared highly classified intelligence with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during their recent visit to the White House. Through his recklessness, the President may have undone a critical intelligence partnership, destroyed a key source of intelligence in the fight against ISIS, and jeopardized the security of the American people. Regardless of legality, President Trump’s actions were irresponsible and wrong. President Trump took an oath to protect and defend the United States, not to curry favor with our adversaries by sharing our most sensitive secrets. “With the President’s track record on Russia, Congress cannot simply accept his explanation and let this pass. We need answers and accountability. As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, I expect to be told what information was shared, where it came from, and how it might impact our vital intelligence partnerships around the world.”

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Ind.)

“Every day Washington liberals throw some new phony attack at the wall to see what sticks. While they play political games, the Middle East is on fire and Iran has been empowered. North Korea is threatening the world. Russia has never been more influential since the fall of the Berlin Wall. All of this is because of the naive, failed foreign policy of the Obama administration and Washington liberals including Joe Donnelly. They’ve made America less safe. I have confidence that President Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis, Director Coats and our intelligence and law enforcement agencies will keep America safe.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)

“President Trump has the authority to disclose intelligence information but the implications of sharing sensitive material must be carefully considered. The lives of intelligence professionals around the globe and vital international partnerships depend on the responsible safeguarding of sensitive information. I continue to urge the President and his administration to refrain from pursuing cooperation with Russia at the expense of our allies and national security. “As another Washington media storm brews, I urge my colleagues in Congress to move past the news frenzy of the day and focus on what matters. Voters elected a Republican Congress and a Republican President to grow our economy, reform our broken tax code, repeal and replace Obamacare, rebuild our military and solve our nation’s problems. We must stay focused on these important priorities, be the party of purpose and move our country forward.”

Both Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.) and Luke Messer (R-Ind.) have yet to publicly respond.