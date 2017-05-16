× Rossi discusses science, technology of racing with local students

Hundreds of central Indiana students spent Tuesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway learning how math, science and technology is applied in motorsports. Before taking the track for day two of Indianapolis 500 practice.

“In high school my main subject that I loved was math so I went to a lot of these types of things and it was always cool to hear the real life stories so for me to be in the reverse position is very interesting and very cool and it’s great to have the opportunity to do it,” Rossi said.

The reigning Indy 500 champ discussed with the middle and high school aged students how STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) applies to race-related careers.

The program is part of the Honda STEAM Connections Tour in conjunction with the Purdue MSTEM3 Student Fair. Rossi said since these students are already exhibiting a knowledge of science and math concepts, it was easier to break down motorsports jargon and engage.

“You try and use as few ‘buzz words’ as possible but also some of the buzz words are kind of cool, and these kids are very, very smart and a lot of them already have an interest in STEM in general. So there’s a lot that you can explain to them that maybe even the average adult doesn’t understand, which is great, and it’s fun to have some one-on-one time with them.”

This marks the fourth year for the Purdue MSTEM3 Student Fair at IMS. More than 1,300 central Indiana students participated in this year’s event over a two-day period, with IndyCar driver Graham Rahal meeting with a group on Monday, as well.