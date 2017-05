× Isaac Haas to forego NBA Draft, return to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Isaac Haas will return to Purdue for his senior season.

The 7-foot-2 center had previously declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent. As a junior, Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds a game for the Boilermakers.

With Haas’ expected return, Purdue now waits word on two more underclassmen currently declared for the draft: Forwards Caleb Swanigan and Vincent Edwards.