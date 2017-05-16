Mecum Auction returns to State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLS, Ind. -- From classic muscle cars to hot rods, thousands of vehicles are rolling into Indianapolis this week for a six day auction. Your chance to drive one home, or just enjoy the view, starts today. Sherman's at the Indiana State Fairgrounds ahead of the 30th annual Mecum Auction.