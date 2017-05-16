× Organist accused of vandalizing Brown County church with gay slur, anti-Trump graffiti fired

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A church in Brown County has fired their organist who is accused of vandalizing the church by spray painting anti-gay and anti-Trump graffiti on the building.

After an extensive six-month investigation, George Nathaniel Stang, 26, of Bloomington was arrested on May 3, and he was charged with institutional criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism that occurred at St. David’s Episcopal Church last year.

Police say he admitted to vandalizing the church because he wanted to “mobilize a movement” after being disappointed in and fearful of the election results. He said his actions were not motivated by “anti-Christian or anti-gay” feelings; rather, they were strictly out of fear.

FOX59 talked with Stang over the phone, and he said, “I whole heartedly regret what I did. These actions are not representative of my views. One of the things I regret the most is adding more hatred in a world that already has so much.”

St. David’s Episcopal Church released a statement on their website to announce Stang’s termination.

“We at St. David’s understand that we were not the only victims of Mr. Stang’s actions. Supporters of President Trump, those who are Jewish or have ties to the Jewish community, and those in the gay community all were hurt. We hope that in time forgiveness and reconciliation can be reached by all sides. We will continue to offer the love of God to all people regardless of where you come from, what you believe, what color you are or who you love,” the church said in a statement.

Leadership members at St. David’s Episcopal Church say they will offer him counseling, meetings, community service, and a variety of opportunities to reconcile with the church community.