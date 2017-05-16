× Police track Indianapolis murder suspect to Merrillville months after fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man in a murder case months after the victim died from the shooting.

IMPD said Allan Walker, 29, was taken into custody for an active murder warrant in Merrillville. IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit tracked him there and worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to make the arrest. He has since been extradited to Indianapolis.

On Dec. 23, 2016, officers responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive in the Wildwood Apartment complex. Police said 33-year-old Kevin Dudley had been shot. He died from his injuries a day later at Eskenazi Hospital.