Power in familiar position following day two of Indy 500 practice

The second day on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway proved productive for drivers, turning nearly twice as many laps Tuesday as they did in the first day of practice Monday. More activity on the track also meant an opportunity for drivers preparing for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 to test the rides in traffic. With forecasts predicting rain later in the week, teams took full advantage of a clear, sunny and slightly windy afternoon of work at the Speedway.

A familiar face landed at the top of the charts on day two with Will Power, fresh off a win at Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix, clocking 224.656 MPH for the fastest lap of the day.

“Yeah, it was pretty good all day, actually,” Power said of his number 12 Chevy. “I have to say that it’s made some improvements overnight. Yeah, the no-tow speed is better for sure, and yeah, I feel comfortable in traffic.”

While Power has seen success at IMS with two Grand Prix wins, an Indy500 title has thus far eluded him.

“You know, it’s a long week,” Power said of the first week of practice for the 500. “Got to keep working at it. Things change. The car goes in and out of being good and bad and this and that. You’ve got to try not to get lost and just keep it simple.”

Power’s fellow Team Penske driver and three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves was second fastest at 224.287 MPH.

“Roger definitely just puts everything into this race,” Power said of team owner Roger Penske. “Yep, as a team, I think we did a lot of homework in the off-season for this race, and we tested here twice, so you know, we’re getting the most out of our package. I know Chevy is working really hard, and obviously you can see that our speeds are pretty good right now.”

Harding Racing’s Gabby Chaves earned the third-fastest lap of the day at 223.991 MPH, followed by 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay at 223.960. Sage Karam rounded out the day’s top five with a lap of 223.641.

Drivers turned 2,404 laps total on Tuesday; 32 of the 33 entrants to the 101st running participated in the day’s practice.