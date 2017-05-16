× RECIPE: Instant Pot Cheesecake Bites

Instant Pot Cheesecake Bites

Crust:

In a food processor process:

1 cup or more butter cookie crumbs. You can add some sugar if you want depending on how sweet cookies are. Add about a tsp of sugar and a pinch of salt to the cookies. You can also use Ritz Crackers with sugar added to your liking or, of course, the traditional Graham Crackers.

3-4 Tablespoons melted butter or until crumbs look like wet sand and will hold together when pressed.

Put a parchment round on buttered removable pan disc, butter sides of pan. Press mixture evenly onto bottom of pan and slightly up sides of pan.

Filling:

2x 8oz softened cream cheese

1/4 tsp salt or pinch

2 tablespoons sour cream

half cup sugar

2 eggs, 1 egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla

If you like, add as much grated lemon rind as you wish.

Directions:

In a food processor process the cheese for about 30 seconds. Add sour cream and salt. Process few seconds. Add sugar. Process few seconds. Add eggs, one at a time, processing after each. With last egg add 1 tsp vanilla. (You will need to scrape down the bowl as needed as you mix the filling in the food processor.) Process until completely smooth. Pour into prepared pan lined with crust. Cover pan with folded paper towel first, and then secure the paper towel with foil. (The paper towel layers help keep water off the cake) Add two cups water to Instant Pot. Place trivet in pot along with foil sling, then lower pan centered on sling, making sure there is ample room around the sides of the pan for steam to rise. It took me a while to get the time right on this recipe because the middle kept coming out way too runny for what most recipes call for. Around 40 minutes on high pressure, natural pressure release. (Perhaps a cheesecake that isn’t covered will take less time) Lift cake out by sling handles and place on a rack to cool. If there is any water on cake use corner of paper towel to absorb it. For me, there is usually a tiny bit of water on the finished cake but not much. The cake will still jiggle perfectly in the middle, as it should. There will be no cracks. Mix about a cup of sour cream with sugar to your liking, a little vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Spread on hot cake. (mix well to dissolve sugar) After cake has cooled, cover to chill leaving the foil cocked for any residual heat to escape to prevent condensation. When it’s cold, secure the foil completely. When ready to serve, place center of removable cheese cake bottom on a tall glass. Remove the sides of the pan by gently pushing down towards the glass. (Pull the sides of pan down, being careful not to knock the glass over) It’s tricky at first and you have to coax the pan slowly until the side release. Use a butcher knife to separate parchment from cake/ pan bottom and slide onto serving platter. (You can leave parchment on if you wish) Run a hot knife under water to slice cold cheese cake, rinsing and wiping the knife after each cut. This insures a smooth perfect cut!

Recipe tested by Chef Rob Koeller of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants

Image courtesy familyfreshmeals.com