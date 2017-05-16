RECIPE: Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage
Ingredients:
- 4-5 garlic cloves
- 4 cups water
- 2.5-3 lb. corned beef brisket, including spice packet or DIY spice packet
- 2 lbs petite red potatoes, quartered
- 3 cups baby carrots
- 1 head green cabbage, cut into large wedges
Directions:
- Place corned beef brisket, spice packet, garlic and 4 cups of water into the instant pot. I used the rack to keep the brisket off the bottom of the pot.
- Cook on 90 minutes using the meat/stew setting or high pressure for 90 minutes. Once time is up, quick release pressure. Remove corned beef to a platter and cover with foil. Let rest while cooking the vegetables.
- Without discarding liquid, add potatoes, carrots, and cabbage to pressure cooker, you may remove the rack if desired.
- Cook at high pressure for 5-6 minutes. Do a quick pressure release before removing vegetables.
Recipe tested by Chef Rob Koeller of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants
Image courtesy familyfreshmeals.com