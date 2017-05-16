RECIPE: Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage

Posted 4:34 AM, May 16, 2017, by

Image courtesy familyfreshmeals.com

Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage

Ingredients:

  • 4-5 garlic cloves
  • 4 cups water
  • 2.5-3 lb. corned beef brisket, including spice packet or DIY spice packet
  • 2 lbs petite red potatoes, quartered
  • 3 cups baby carrots
  • 1 head green cabbage, cut into large wedges

Directions:

  1. Place corned beef brisket, spice packet, garlic and 4 cups of water into the instant pot. I used the rack to keep the brisket off the bottom of the pot.
  2. Cook on 90 minutes using the meat/stew setting or high pressure for 90 minutes. Once time is up, quick release pressure. Remove corned beef to a platter and cover with foil. Let rest while cooking the vegetables.
  3. Without discarding liquid, add potatoes, carrots, and cabbage to pressure cooker, you may remove the rack if desired.
  4. Cook at high pressure for 5-6 minutes. Do a quick pressure release before removing vegetables.

Recipe tested by Chef Rob Koeller of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants

Image courtesy familyfreshmeals.com 