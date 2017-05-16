Soccer star and Indiana native Lauren Holiday shares first selfie post-brain surgery

I have been hiding myself from a camera for the past 7 months. I didn't want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation & my half shaved head. Granted you can't see any of those things in this picture, just a patch…it's a huge step. Today reminded me just how incredibly strong women are. The resilience of our bodies, the power of our minds, the ability to put other humans fully before ourselves, our compassionate hearts but most of all our undying love for our families, our friends and our precious babies. I went through the day admiring women at church, at lunch and those just walking down the street. I am so proud to be a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife and most of all a mother. Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas, Mamas-to-be and future mamas! You are beautiful. You are ridiculously strong. But most of all you are loved. So very loved. ❤️
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis native and former star of the U.S. women’s national soccer team Lauren Holiday has shared a picture of herself for the first time seven months post-brain surgery.
The former Ben Davis High School student retired from professional soccer to start a family with her husband Jrue Holiday, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.
She was diagnosed with a brain tumor while carrying their first child, and she had surgery to remove the tumor just a few weeks after giving birth to daughter Jrue in October 2016.
In the first picture of herself she has shared of herself since the surgery, she says she’s been hiding from the camera.
“I have been hiding myself from a camera for the past 7 months,” Holiday wrote. “I didn’t want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation & my half shaved head. Granted you can’t see any of those things in this picture, just a patch…it’s a huge step. Today reminded me just how incredibly strong women are. The resilience of our bodies, the power of our minds, the ability to put other humans fully before ourselves, our compassionate hearts but most of all our undying love for our families, our friends and our precious babies,” she added.
Holiday shared the picture on Mother’s Day. Her daughter Jrue is now 8-months-old.
I may not be the president, baby but I'll promise to be your Mom. I'll teach you that your brown skin is beautiful. I'll show you that being a girl and a woman is a privilege. How being incredibly powerful means serving those around you and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves. I will tell you about Jesus and how he taught us to love unconditionally. We will have many talks about equality and I will always encourage generosity. One day if you ask me what you can be, I will smile and say absolutely anything. I'll tell you whatever it is you choose, be kind. I'll fight for you, I'll cheer for you and I'll love you along the way. But most of all, I'll make sure you're hopeful. So today, baby, I'll choose hope.