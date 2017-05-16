× Summer-like heat rolls on with rain and storms moving in Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! It’s another summer-like day in central Indiana with highs in the 80s. This is the third day in a row we’ve reached 80 degrees or higher in Indy. It’s also the eighth time this year. A Knozone Action Day has been declared in Marion County. Other counties have the Air Quality Alert as well. This means that ground-level ozone will be high.

Tonight will be dry for your evening plans. Temperatures will cool to the mid-60s by Wednesday morning. Winds will be even stronger tomorrow with gusts to 35 and 40 mph area wide. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain and t-storm chances will arrive by Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon. The ridge of high pressure we’ve been under the influence of will finally break down. This will allow a trough of low pressure to swing from the Plains to the Upper Midwest through Thursday. As a front stalls across our area into the weekend, storm chances will be around. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s over the weekend.

Slightly cooler air will arrive by next week. –Danielle Dozier