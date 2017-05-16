× Warming trend rolls on; next rain chances arrive Thursday

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures remain very comfortable this Tuesday morning! Expect another great start and warm, sunny afternoon, as highs reach the middle 80s. Southwest winds are expected to increase later today, reaching gusts up to 20 mph. No rain but a Knozone Action Day is in effect through the day! Enjoy and apply that sunscreen…

Warmest weather of the year arrives tomorrow on gusty (SW 20-30 mph) winds, along with additional sunshine! This will mark the end of our warming trend, as rain chances begin to sneak back in by Thursday morning. The addition of rain chances and added cloud cover will limit upper 80s, but the warmth will remain, along with a tropical, sticky feel through the weekend.