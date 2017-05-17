Cybersecurity firm monitoring online chatter for threats against IMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A Carmel-based cybersecurity firm will assist the FBI and Department of Homeland Security this year at the Indianapolis 500 by monitoring online chatter for digital and physical threats.

“Our objective is to protect people," Rook Security Director of Security Operations Tom Gorup said. “We will be monitoring dark web sites, hacker forums as well as social media outlets for potential attacks against the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from digital perspective and physical perspective.”

Gorup explained digital threats can range from a group of hackers trying to overload the IMS website to shut it down to someone trying to change qualification times.

"From a physical perspective you can use your imagination from that side of things," Gorup said.

Gorup explained more and more things have become reliant on the Internet in the last five years, making cyber threats more dangerous.

Rook Security will have cyber command center inside the Pagoda at the track and any threat they detect will be immediately passed on to the FBI and DHS.

“It’s about working hand in hand.... so we have State Police, FBI and DHS to be able to be on site, on premise, boots on the ground, to go take care of whatever physical threat there may be," Gorup said. "However, there is usually a digital presence there and what we found over time is that presence shows their hand and tips us off and gives us a little bit of an edge on the potential attacker.”