DPW: More than 900 potholes patched during 4-day blitz around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works set a goal to fix 700 potholes during a four-day pothole patching blitz.

Consider it a goal met—and then some.

According to DPW, crews resolved more than 900 pothole service requests on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Crews also repaired some spots that hadn’t been reported.

The work included 19 DPW crews and a pair contractor crews. They worked 10-hour shifts on main roads, secondary roads and some residential streets.

The agency launched the blitz after recent heavy rains slowed down efforts to repair city streets, forcing DPW to focus on concerns with flooding and high water instead.

DPW crews will continue to deal with potholes throughout the year. If you know of a trouble spot, you can report it through the RequestIndy app or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4MAC (4622). You can also check on the status of potholes via the Indy Pothole Viewer.