× Eagledale Senior Apartments celebrates grand opening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A celebration took place Wednesday morning at Eagledale Senior Apartments to mark the opening of the complex.

The redevelopment project converted the Flackville 100 school into a 65-unit senior apartment building. It features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units and is designated as affordable housing.

Rents range from $277 to $734 per month. Amenities were added such as community areas, a craft/game room, bike hub, exercise room and energy conservation features.

All of the updates were reportedly made while maintaining as many of the existing historical features as possible.

Mayor Joe Hogsett was at the celebration Wednesday. The Eagledale Senior Apartments are part of the Mayor’s neighborhood investment strategy that is working to create 2,000 homes in Indianapolis neighborhoods.

“Because Eagledale has such a close proximity to our downtown and local businesses, the residents who live here will enjoy the amenities that accompany one of our communities strongest neighborhoods,” said the Mayor.

The development will also feature a Zen garden, pickleball equipment, and bird watching gear for resident enjoyment.

The apartments are located at 2930 Lafayette Rd.