IMPD investigating after body found on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD confirmed they are actively investigating a report of a body found on the near northwest side tonight.

The scene is in the 2500 block of N. Harding.

The victim is reportedly a black female.

Police tell us foul play is suspected and the body appears to have been there for a couple of days.

We will update this story as we receive more information.