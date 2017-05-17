Indiana female business owners honored at Meridan Hills Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Big honors Friday for female businesses owners in Indiana. Countless women were honored for courage, tenacity and selflessness for serving central Indiana through their businesses.

The 14th annual Starkey Entrepreneurial Woman Award Breakfast was held at The Meridian Hills Country Club.

The Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year for 2017 is Pamela Parker Tucker, owner of JP Parker Flowers.

The founder of the Starkey Entrepreneurial Award is attorney Marti Starkey. She has been connecting women in business and mentorship for 14 years.