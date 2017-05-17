Marion police arrest man accused of child molesting, impregnating 10-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, IN-- Marion police arrested a man Wednesday they said is accused of child molesting, which involves impregnating a 10-year old girl.

Investigators said they arrested Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, after a Crimestoppers tip led them to a home in the 3700 block of South Selby St. They took him into custody without incident. Police said he is facing ten charges of child molesting. He was taken to the Grant County Jail where he was being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

Police said the child's mother is facing charges of her own for felony neglect of a dependent. Officers said they arrested her Tuesday.

Some Marion residents called the news shocking and scary.

"It's just wrong, really, it shouldn't be happening," Susanna Spencer, a Marion resident, said.

"It's just crazy how things hit so close to home," Shane Tracy, another resident, said.

Advocates for children said there are steps parents can take to help keep their kids from falling victim to sexual abuse.

"It's very sad that a 10-year old girl would have to go through something as awful as that but unfortunately it's not as uncommon as people believe it is," David Reed, a guardian ad litem with Child Advocates, said.

Advocates said to recognize most perpetrators are someone a child knows, to look out for grooming behavior and to listen to your kids.

"This is preventable, talk to your children early and often about their bodies and about boundaries, use the correct names of body parts, always let your children know that they can come and tell you if they're feeling uncomfortable in a situation," Sandy Runkle, the director of programs at Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, said.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Marion Police Department.