Marion police search for man accused of child molesting, impregnating 10-year-old girl

MARION, Ind. – Marion police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for child molesting.

Police say Nicholas Deon Thrash, 34, is wanted for 10 counts of child molesting which involves impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

He is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, and 160 pounds. It is believed that has fled Marion and is on the run at this time.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

As part of the investigation, the victim’s mother was arrested on May 16 on two counts of felony neglect of a dependent.