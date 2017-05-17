× Police serve search warrant at Muncie home in connection with Indy missing persons case

MUNCIE, Ind. – Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Muncie Police Department served a search warrant in connection with an investigation into a missing persons case.

The search warrant was served in the 500 block of E Streeter Ave on Wednesday morning.

IMPD detectives confirm the search is in connection with an investigation into a missing persons case out of Indianapolis.

The FBI is also assisting with the case.

We’re working to gather more information, and we will update this story when more info is made available.