Scattered showers and t-storms return to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s been a warm and windy day with Indianapolis reaching the 80s again for the fourth day in a row. Winds have gusted over 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

Tonight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a few showers and t-storms developing mainly after 8 p.m. It will be breezy overnight with gusts to 25 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Scattered t-storms will be possible overnight.

Thursday will be another warm and gusty day with highs in the low 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Some t-storms on Thursday could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail.

A cold front will move through on Friday and drop our temperatures a bit to the mid-70s with additional rain and t-storm chances.

The front will lift back north across our area as a warm front on Saturday. This will allow storm chances to stay in the forecast with highs climbing back to the low 80s. Cooler weather will move in next week with below-average temperatures expected. –Danielle Dozier