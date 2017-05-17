× Several people taken into custody after federal raids tied to drug cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators took several people into custody after a multi-agency raid in Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Investigators executed a pair of search warrants, including one in the 1800 block of East Riverside Drive on the near northwest side. Four people were arrested at that location. Police took two more people into custody in the 2500 block of Burton Avenue.

Investigators said the raids were targeting drug dealing in the area. The operation involved the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the IMPD-Marion County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Investigators from the DEA and Marion County Animal Services were also at the scene.