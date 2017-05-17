CARMEL, Ind. -- From knife skills to sauces, kids will get a chance to take part in a summer cooking adventure alongside an expert chef. Sherman is at Clay Terrance to talk about the special series.
Summer cooking series for children
-
Gigi’s Playhouse
-
Sherman visits new Long Branch restaurant
-
Garden Guru: Reviving your plants
-
Restaurant offering grilling lessons
-
Indiana Pacers’ summer reading tour to start in June
-
-
IMA announces lineup for 2017 Summer Nights Film Series
-
Summer-like warmth sticks around through much of the week
-
Indianapolis man paralyzed during shooting last summer asks witness to step forward
-
Million dollar federal grant funds new program to combat teen violence in Indy
-
Sherman takes a look at new restaurants in East 16th Street area
-
-
Sherman learns how they make Easter sweet treats in Hagerstown
-
Sherman gets creative at ‘The Creative Corner’
-
Sherman previews the Indianapolis Flower and Patio Show