Warm and windy Wednesday on the way

Happy Wednesday everyone! Today will be feeling more like summer than spring! We have a lot of sunshine on the way with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s!

Strong southerly winds to 30 mph will help boost temperatures this afternoon.

Today will be dry but rain chances return starting Thursday, lasting into the weekend.

More widespread rain arrives this weekend, Pole Day is looking soggy at times. Temperatures dropping back into the 60s to start off next week.