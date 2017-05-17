× Warm spell reaches day four with rain chances on the rise; Cool pattern to resume next week

80-DEGREE DAY

Reaching the 80’s again Wednesday for the fourth straight day brings the 2017 total to 9 days. To date the most 80-degree days since 2012.

WINDY WEDNESDAY

Temperatures Wednesday reached 10 to 15 degrees above normal on strong southwest winds. A wind advisory has been hoisted until 7 pm Wednesday evening. Preliminary peak gusts include 44 mph at Zionsville and 43 mph at Kokomo and the studios of Fox 59.

DRY STREAK ENDING SLOWLY

We promised 6 straight day of dry weather and we delivered. But changes are underway. The approach of showers later tonight and early Thursday will be in widely scattered fashion. With rain chance s raising to 20 to 30 percent coverage Thursday Friday and Saturday, we are expecting may rain-free and extended dry hours entering the weekend. Off latest overnight computer runs, the best bet for rain is still Sunday for pole day. We are monitoring the trends. The chance of a shower or thunderstorms will accompany a passing cold front later Thursday into Friday morning then along the front mainly south or the southern third of the state Friday evening. Plenty of dry time Saturday but the front will move north through the day increasing the rain threat. We will continue to update!

COOLER / WETTER PATTERN TO RESUME

Despite the four straight days of 80-degree warmth, May 2017 is still running 2-degrees per day below normal. A new pattern develops again starting next week.

After rain departs Sunday the work week will open dry. However, a wet and chilly storm system is indicated overhead for the middle of next week. Rain – possibly with heavy totals will cool temperatures to the 50s come Wednesday.