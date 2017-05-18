× ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit over new Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing over a new Indiana law that makes it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana says the law is unconstitutional and seeks to block some of its provisions from taking effect July 1.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, who signed the law April 25, has called the measure a “parental rights issue.”

The law requires judges considering giving a minor permission to have an abortion to also consider whether her parents should be notified.

Betty Cockrum is Planned Parenthood’s local president. She says the law “will have a chilling effect on teenagers already dealing with a difficult situation.”