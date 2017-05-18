Behind the Badge: ISP Detective works to give back, send kids to law enforcement camp.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind— An Indiana State Police detective is on a mission to affect positive change.

Last year, while assisting on a call, detective Josh Graves says he met a young boy named Trayvon.

After a quick conversation with the boy, Graves said he walked away feeling inspired.

“He was just and incredibly charismatic kid, smart, funny, even just in the five to ten minutes I was talking to him. He just had one of those personalities you would be drawn to,” Graves said.

Eventually Graves would follow up with Trayvon and his family; he says he was so inspired by the young man that he offered to send Trayvon to ISP’s Summer Law Enforcement camp. Graves was able to pay for the camp using money raised with the help of other officers.

It was just an overall great experience,” Graves said.

That experience has now inspired Detective Graves to take things a step further. This year, Graves says it’s his goal to send at least five other kids from low income neighborhoods, or who have “at risk” backgrounds to the Summer Law Enforcement camp. Just like in Trayvon’s case, Graves is hoping to cover the costs of the camp through fundraising efforts.

“To be able to do some good thing especially for some kids who the only time them come in contact with police is something negative. It’s a good thing to do something that’s positive,” he said.

Part of Graves’ efforts to do some good now also include volunteering with the RightFit program, which combines food, fitness and mentoring to help hundreds of Indianapolis Public Schools students. Every Monday you can find Graves helping kids with homework or giving lessons in healthy habits at Holy Angels catholic School. ‘

Graves says his work with the RightFit program and his mission to send kids to camp all stems from his desire to help people.

“Hopefully when I’m done with this career and a lot of years down the road, then that’s what my legacy will be that I was able to help people,” he said.

To help the fundraising efforts of Detective Josh Graves, you can send donations to:

ISPA/CFK Foundation

1415 Shelby St.

Indianapolis, IN 46203

In the memo section should be written ISPYS