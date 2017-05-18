× Bridge and pavement work to close ramps at I-74 & I-465 on south east side of city this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Construction contractors plan to temporarily close one lane of westbound Interstate 74 for concrete pavement repairs and two ramps at the I-74 and Interstate 465 interchange on the southeast side of Indianapolis for bridge work this weekend.

Overnight closures of the westbound I-74 ramp to southbound I-465 continue between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Starting Thursday (May 18) night, crews will also begin nightly closures on the southbound I-465 ramp to eastbound I-465. Both ramps will be closed through the weekend starting Friday (May 19) at 9 p.m. until Monday (May 22) at 6 a.m.

Also on Thursday (May 18) night, the left lane of westbound I-74 will be closed approaching London Road (Exit 103) until I-465 as crews saw cut areas of pavement to be removed and replaced over the weekend. The same lane closure will repeat Friday (May 19) at 9 p.m. as sections of pavement are removed and new concrete is poured. The lane will remain closed until Monday (May 22) at 6 a.m. as the new concrete cures.

Construction closures may be postponed if weather forecasts predict rain.