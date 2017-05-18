Family of Angie Barlow hoping arrests lead to missing daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind.- There are new developments in the case of a missing Indianapolis woman. Last October, 23-year-old Angie Barlow went missing after leaving a party on the west side of Indianapolis.

Her car, a blue Pontiac, was found three weeks later on the east side of the city, but the mystery of what happened to her still remains.

The newest development actually has to do with Angie’s grandmother, Sharon Barlow, who realized recently someone had been draining money out of her bank account.

Authorities began investigating and say over the past several months, Michelle Brown stole almost $8,000 from a First County Credit Union bank account belonging to Sharon.

Court documents say Brown told investigators she didn’t know Sharon, but did know the routing number for First County Credit Union, and chose and typed in an account number at random. That account number is for Sharon’s bank account.

Brown was arrested Wednesday in Muncie when IMPD, Muncie Police and the FBI executed a search warrant on a home where people with possible connections to Angie’s disappearance may have been staying.

Along with Brown, police arrested her son, Te’Aundre Twilley, Eric Newton and Marqeuese Bell, all on various drug and weapons charges, which IMPD says are unrelated to Angie’s disappearance.

“Regardless of Angie, what they’ve done, or at least one of them, has done to my mom, is just, why?” asked Christina Kramer, who is Angie’s mother and the daughter of Sharon. In light of these arrests, Kramer is left to wonder if any of those four suspects might know what happened to her daughter.

“That’s definitely something that goes through your mind,” said Kramer, “especially when all you do day in and day out is wonder where your daughter is.”

Brown and her son Twilley are facing a slew of felony charges while the other two suspects are only looking at misdemeanors. IMPD says the case involving Angie’s disappearance is still active and open. If you’ve got any information you’re asked to call police.