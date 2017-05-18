ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- Move over craft beer and artisan wine. A new drink blends ingredients like hibiscus and lavender for a locally-made hard soda. Sherman is showing us where you can get a taste.
Hard soda comes to central Indiana
