Lafayette Police attempting to locate teen girl forced into dark Honda Civic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette Police have announced that they are actively looking tonight for a 17-18 year-old female that was reportedly forced into a black or blue two-door Honda Civic with no window tints.

She is described as a heavy-set girl wearing a green shirt and tan shorts.

Police say she was forced into the car by a heavy-set white male that is bald and has a goatee.

The vehicle left northbound on Melbourne Rd. behind the Payless supermarket.

If you see them or the vehicle, please call 911.