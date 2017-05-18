× LongBranch restaurant closing its doors on near north side after 6 months

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – LongBranch, a popular asian-style restaurant on the near north side, has announced that they are closing.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce that we have had to close down our restauarant (sic). We want to thank everyone who has supported us & we’d like to thank our staff for giving it their all…,” says the Facebook post.

Fans are commenting on the post stunned at the news, LongBranch just opened up in November.

The location was at the ground level of The Delaware Apartments, at 22nd and Delaware streets.

LongBranch was named the 2016 best new restaurant by the IndyStar.

A reason for the closure has not been given yet.