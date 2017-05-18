× Pacers coaches visit IMS as All-NBA team released

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Pacers all-star Paul George did not make the All-NBA team.

The league announced the news on Thursday. The team honors the top 15 players in the league.

It was a key development for George’s future free agency. If he would’ve made it, the Pacers could have offered George over $70 million more than any other team due to the Designated Player Extension in the new collective bargaining agreement.

McMillan was asked about the All-NBA team on a visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the league released the news.

“You see I’m sweating, right?” McMillan joked. “We’re comfortable with Paul. Whether they list him as an all-pro, he’s an all-pro for us. Whatever happens, we’ll work with that.”

George can opt out of his contract and become a free agent in July of 2018.

McMillan and his assistants took a break from their NBA Draft preparation to watch Indianapolis 500 practice on Thursday.

The coaching staff stopped by the Michael Shank Racing/Andretti Autosport garage to meet driver Jack Harvey and watch his crew prepare his No. 50 Honda for day four of practice.

Reigning Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi also popped in the garage to meet the coaches and pose for pictures.

“I’m just amazed at what all goes into preparing yourself for the race,” McMillan said. “To listen to the power and see the power of these cars is amazing.”

McMillan had been by the speedway, but never inside. After talking to Harvey and team owner Michael Shank, he compared the sense of team in racing to that of basketball.

“They talked about how the film sessions that they go through are very similar to basketball,” said McMillan. “It’s all about team. It’s not just about the driver. It’s about the pit crew and ownership, just like the NBA.”